ASST’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -74.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASST has leaped by -45.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.86%.

At present, Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has a stock price of $0.91. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.14 after an opening price of $1.05. The day’s lowest price was $0.88, and it closed at $1.15.

52-week price history of ASST Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Asset Entities Inc.’s current trading price is -86.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.83 and $6.98. The Asset Entities Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.54 million over last three months.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

ASST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASST stands at 1.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ASST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Asset Entities Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.56%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.13%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.30% and 21.87%, respectively.