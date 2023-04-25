Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is COTY Stock a Safe Harbor?

The current stock price for Coty Inc. (COTY) is $12.04. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $12.36 after opening at $12.31. It dipped to a low of $11.99 before ultimately closing at $12.30.

The stock market performance of Coty Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.64 on 04/20/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $5.90, recorded on 05/25/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of COTY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Coty Inc.’s current trading price is -4.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.90 and $12.64. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Coty Inc. (COTY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.46B and boasts a workforce of 11012 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Coty Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Coty Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.23, with a change in price of +4.58. Similarly, Coty Inc. recorded 5,674,387 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.39%.

COTY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Coty Inc. over the past 50 days is 75.66%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 45.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 70.37% and 82.88%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

COTY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 40.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 90.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COTY has fallen by 5.24%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.23%.