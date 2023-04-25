Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Cardlytics Inc. Inc. (CDLX) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.77%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CDLX has fallen by 115.66%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.28%.

At present, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has a stock price of $6.06. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.675 after an opening price of $6.49. The day’s lowest price was $6.035, and it closed at $6.50.

Cardlytics Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $41.38 on 05/03/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.57 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CDLX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cardlytics Inc.’s current trading price is -85.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 135.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.57 and $41.38. The Cardlytics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.29 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 211.55M and boasts a workforce of 501 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.31, with a change in price of +2.27. Similarly, Cardlytics Inc. recorded 1,692,123 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.89%.

CDLX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDLX stands at 1.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.07.

CDLX Stock Stochastic Average

Cardlytics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 69.87%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 69.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.30% and 85.86%, respectively.