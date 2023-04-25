Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alphabet Inc.’s current trading price is -14.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.96%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $83.45 and $125.45. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 20.81 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 31.43 million over the last 3 months.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock is currently valued at $106.78. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $107.32 after opening at $106.05. The stock briefly dropped to $105.36 before ultimately closing at $105.91.

The market performance of Alphabet Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $125.45 on 04/25/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $83.45 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1364.08B and boasts a workforce of 190234 employees.

Alphabet Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 39 analysts are rating Alphabet Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 97.26, with a change in price of +10.53. Similarly, Alphabet Inc. recorded 28,959,078 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.94%.

GOOG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Alphabet Inc. over the last 50 days is 86.28%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 69.52%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.28% and 58.16%, respectively.

GOOG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.34%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.22%. The price of GOOG increased 0.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.34%.