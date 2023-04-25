Alcoa Corporation (AA) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alcoa Corporation’s current trading price is -47.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $33.55 and $72.68 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.03 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.09 million over the last three months.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) stock is currently valued at $38.04. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $38.54 after opening at $37.98. The stock briefly dropped to $37.56 before ultimately closing at $38.16.

Alcoa Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $72.68 on 04/29/22 and a low of $33.55 for the same time frame on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.15B and boasts a workforce of 13100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.46, with a change in price of -8.39. Similarly, Alcoa Corporation recorded 4,962,116 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.07%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AA stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

AA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Alcoa Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.44%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.37%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.02% and 42.60%, respectively.

AA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.34%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.24%. The price of AA decreased -5.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.76%.