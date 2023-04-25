A Tale of Resilience: Abbott Laboratories Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is $110.40. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $111.75 after opening at $111.75. The stock touched a low of $110.14 before closing at $111.66.

Abbott Laboratories’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $123.18 on 04/25/22, and the lowest price during that time was $93.25, recorded on 10/21/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of ABT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Abbott Laboratories’s current trading price is -10.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $93.25 and $123.18. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.34 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.41 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 189.62B and boasts a workforce of 115000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Abbott Laboratories

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Abbott Laboratories as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.09, with a change in price of +5.01. Similarly, Abbott Laboratories recorded 5,226,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.75%.

ABT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABT stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

ABT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Abbott Laboratories over the last 50 days is presently at 85.90%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.26% and 89.74%, respectively.

ABT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.95%. The price of ABT fallen by 13.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.63%.