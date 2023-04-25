A Closer Look at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock Gains

The present stock price for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is $165.06. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $164.36 after an opening price of $162.57. The stock briefly fell to $162.33 before ending the session at $164.08.

AbbVie Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $168.11 on 01/06/23 and the lowest value was $134.09 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of ABBV Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. AbbVie Inc.’s current trading price is -1.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.10%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $134.09 and $168.11. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.86 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 288.27B and boasts a workforce of 50000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for AbbVie Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating AbbVie Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 156.53, with a change in price of +7.04. Similarly, AbbVie Inc. recorded 5,746,584 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.45%.

Examining ABBV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABBV stands at 3.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.43.

ABBV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, AbbVie Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.14%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.21%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.23% and 87.70%, respectively.

ABBV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 2.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 12.24%. The price of ABBV fallen by 4.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.43%.