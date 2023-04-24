WW International Inc. Inc. (WW) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 98.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 90.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WW has fallen by 80.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.46%.

The current stock price for WW International Inc. (WW) is $7.68. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $8.845 after opening at $8.645. It dipped to a low of $8.21 before ultimately closing at $8.47.

The stock market performance of WW International Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.44 on 04/26/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.28, recorded on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of WW Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. WW International Inc.’s current trading price is -26.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.99%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.28 and $10.44. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.33 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 6.92 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 81.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 675.06M and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for WW International Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating WW International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.58, with a change in price of +3.85. Similarly, WW International Inc. recorded 4,917,942 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +99.61%.

WW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for WW International Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 70.28%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.18% and 85.49%, respectively.