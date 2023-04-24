The Significance of Moving Averages in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Inc. (MOBQ) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -65.27%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -86.73%. The price of MOBQ leaped by -0.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.59%.

Currently, the stock price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is $0.19. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.19 after opening at $0.1835. The stock touched a low of $0.166 before closing at $0.22.

The market performance of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.47 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.13, recorded on 04/05/23.

52-week price history of MOBQ Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -92.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.45%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.13 and $2.47. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.58 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.74 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.70M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4345, with a change in price of -0.93. Similarly, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. recorded 1,144,181 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.33%.

MOBQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 13.04%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 39.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.10% and 54.61%, respectively.