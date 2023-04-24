The Significance of Moving Averages in JD.com Inc. Inc. (JD) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -38.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JD has leaped by -14.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.75%.

JD.com Inc. (JD) currently has a stock price of $34.34. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $35.755 after opening at $35.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $35.215 before it closed at $35.63.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

JD.com Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $68.29 on 06/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $33.17 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of JD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. JD.com Inc.’s current trading price is -49.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.53%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $33.17 and $68.29. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 8.06 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 10.14 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JD.com Inc. (JD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.51B and boasts a workforce of 450679 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for JD.com Inc.

As of right now, 36 analysts are rating JD.com Inc. as a BUY, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.01, with a change in price of -15.56. Similarly, JD.com Inc. recorded 9,346,491 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.18%.

JD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

JD.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.58%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.55% and 5.14%, respectively.