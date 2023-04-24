The Procter & Gamble Company Inc. (PG) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 20.46%. The price of PG increased 8.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.36%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) current stock price is $156.07. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $158.11 after opening at $154.94. The stock’s lowest point was $154.50 before it closed at $150.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $164.90 on 04/28/22, and the lowest price during that time was $122.18, recorded on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of PG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. The Procter & Gamble Company’s current trading price is -5.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $122.18 and $164.90. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 14.88 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 6.51 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 355.88B and boasts a workforce of 106000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating The Procter & Gamble Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 146.01, with a change in price of +9.35. Similarly, The Procter & Gamble Company recorded 6,676,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.37%.

PG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PG stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.47.

PG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Procter & Gamble Company over the past 50 days is 90.84%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.01% and 81.75%, respectively, over the past 20 days.