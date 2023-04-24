Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tesla Inc.’s current trading price is -54.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $101.81 and $364.07 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 123.54 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 163.53 million over the last three months.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock is currently valued at $165.08. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $166.00 after opening at $164.80. The stock briefly dropped to $161.3208 before ultimately closing at $162.99.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Tesla Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $364.07 on 04/22/22 and a low of $101.81 for the same time frame on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 516.57B and boasts a workforce of 127855 employees.

Tesla Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Tesla Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 171.47, with a change in price of -17.78. Similarly, Tesla Inc. recorded 159,054,969 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.72%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tesla Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.92%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.62% and 16.51%, respectively.

TSLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -25.65%. The price of TSLA decreased -13.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.77%.