Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) current stock price is $5.55. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $6.07 after opening at $4.72. The stock’s lowest point was $4.61 before it closed at $4.52.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $11.32 on 04/22/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.64, recorded on 12/27/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of TNYA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -50.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 238.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.64 and $11.32. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.42 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 94.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 302.20M and boasts a workforce of 141 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.72, with a change in price of +3.02. Similarly, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. recorded 372,222 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +119.37%.

TNYA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TNYA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TNYA Stock Stochastic Average

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 86.02%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.84% and 88.70%, respectively.

TNYA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 176.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 101.82%. The price of TNYA increased 112.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 93.38%.