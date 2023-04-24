Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -95.38% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is $0.70. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.763 after opening at $0.6088. The stock touched a low of $0.6088 before closing at $0.63.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $15.15 on 11/23/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.48 on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of TMPO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -95.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.48 and $15.15. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.13 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.70M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4085, with a change in price of -6.30. Similarly, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. recorded 263,716 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.00%.

TMPO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 20.56%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 25.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 10.49% and 11.32%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TMPO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.52%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -93.13%. The price of TMPO leaped by -32.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.55%.