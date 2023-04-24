Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sunrun Inc.’s current trading price is -45.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $16.69 and $39.13 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.56 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 9.27 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $21.27. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $21.87 after an opening price of $20.91. The stock briefly fell to $20.4815 before ending the session at $21.14.

Sunrun Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $39.13 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $16.69 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.48B and boasts a workforce of 12408 employees.

Sunrun Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Sunrun Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.01, with a change in price of -9.86. Similarly, Sunrun Inc. recorded 7,960,736 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RUN stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.23.

RUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sunrun Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 51.18%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.90%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.92% and 80.39%, respectively.

RUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -11.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.19%. The price of RUN fallen by 20.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.45%.