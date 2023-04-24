SoundHound AI Inc. Inc. (SOUN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 31.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.03%. The price of SOUN fallen by 19.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -20.31%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has a current stock price of $2.34. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.70 after opening at $2.66. The stock’s low for the day was $2.39, and it eventually closed at $2.43.

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -87.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.93 and $18.14. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 7.41 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 16.46 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 567.41M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for SoundHound AI Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.15, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 10,890,827 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +74.32%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. over the last 50 days is at 25.29%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 27.96%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.06% and 49.63%, respectively.