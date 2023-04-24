SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -94.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.42%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.73 and $18.89. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.63 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) current stock price is $1.12. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.40 after opening at $1.35. The stock’s lowest point was $1.0477 before it closed at $1.34.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.30M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How SMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SMX Stock Stochastic Average

SMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -89.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -88.84%. The price of SMX increased 17.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -46.67%.