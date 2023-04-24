Secoo Holding Limited: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) currently stands at $0.81. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.86 after starting at $0.74. The stock’s lowest price was $0.66 before closing at $0.73.

Secoo Holding Limited saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.03 on 02/06/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.52 on 03/30/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of SECO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Secoo Holding Limited’s current trading price is -83.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.52 to $5.03. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Secoo Holding Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.02 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.6 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.20M and boasts a workforce of 509 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6843, with a change in price of -1.99. Similarly, Secoo Holding Limited recorded 2,305,024 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.02%.

Examining SECO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SECO stands at 1.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

SECO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Secoo Holding Limited over the last 50 days is 8.49%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 21.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.04% and 17.08%, respectively.

SECO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -56.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -74.74%. The price of SECO fallen by 39.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.74%.