Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in GFAI Stock

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) stock is currently valued at $17.85. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $22.44 after opening at $21.99. The stock briefly dropped to $17.70 before ultimately closing at $23.70.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $36.90 on 04/13/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.81 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of GFAI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current trading price is -51.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 368.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.81 to $36.90. In the Industrials sector, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.41 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 170.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.38M and boasts a workforce of 1705 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.56, with a change in price of +10.61. Similarly, Guardforce AI Co. Limited recorded 1,536,283 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +146.41%.

Examining GFAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFAI stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

GFAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Guardforce AI Co. Limited over the last 50 days is 42.43%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 41.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.86% and 54.74%, respectively.

GFAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 251.93%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 88.37%. The price of GFAI increased 306.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.52%.