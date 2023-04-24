PSTV’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is $0.26. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.32 after opening at $0.2868. It dipped to a low of $0.2502 before ultimately closing at $0.31.

The market performance of Plus Therapeutics Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.20 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.25, recorded on 04/21/23.

52-week price history of PSTV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -78.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.25 and $1.20. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.07 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.90M and boasts a workforce of 17 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Plus Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Plus Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3458, with a change in price of -0.17. Similarly, Plus Therapeutics Inc. recorded 324,949 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.87%.

PSTV Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSTV stands at 1.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PSTV Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Plus Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 8.64%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 40.31% and 49.62%, respectively.

PSTV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -16.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PSTV has leaped by -6.05%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.76%.