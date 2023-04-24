PacWest Bancorp Inc. (PACW) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.41%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -49.31%. The price of PACW fallen by 22.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.59%.

The stock price for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) currently stands at $11.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.42 after starting at $11.12. The stock’s lowest price was $11.01 before closing at $11.29.

In terms of market performance, PacWest Bancorp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $35.87 on 04/25/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.00 on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of PACW Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. PacWest Bancorp’s current trading price is -68.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.00 and $35.87. The PacWest Bancorp’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 6.32 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 13.17 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.32B and boasts a workforce of 2438 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.79, with a change in price of -13.37. Similarly, PacWest Bancorp recorded 8,795,719 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.56%.

PACW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PACW stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

PACW Stock Stochastic Average

PacWest Bancorp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 27.61%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.59% and 78.79%, respectively.