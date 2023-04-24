OCUP’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 46.46%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 126.75%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OCUP has fallen by 44.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.54%.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) currently has a stock price of $5.17. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.00 after opening at $5.65. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.621 before it closed at $6.16.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock market performance of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.50 on 04/20/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.78, recorded on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of OCUP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -20.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.78 and $6.50. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.05 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 128.99M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.70, with a change in price of +2.06. Similarly, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. recorded 196,623 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.29%.

OCUP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OCUP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OCUP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. over the past 50 days is 60.06%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 80.48% and 91.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.