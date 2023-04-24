Navigating PBR Stock: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Journey

The present stock price for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $11.60. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.80 after an opening price of $11.74. The stock briefly fell to $11.54 before ending the session at $11.76.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $16.04 on 10/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.88 on 12/14/22.

52-week price history of PBR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current trading price is -27.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.63%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.88 and $16.04. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 12.85 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 22.07 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.58B and boasts a workforce of 45149 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.89, with a change in price of +1.30. Similarly, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras recorded 24,616,596 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.62%.

Examining PBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBR stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.15% and 81.94%, respectively.

PBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 8.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.62%. The price of PBR fallen by 17.05% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.81%.