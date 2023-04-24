National CineMedia Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock price for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) currently stands at $0.32. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.369 after starting at $0.338. The stock’s lowest price was $0.331 before closing at $0.35.

National CineMedia Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.44 on 04/25/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.10 on 03/17/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of NCMI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. National CineMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -87.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 214.48%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.10 and $2.44. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.57 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 13.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.10M and boasts a workforce of 297 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for National CineMedia Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating National CineMedia Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2679, with a change in price of -0.12. Similarly, National CineMedia Inc. recorded 8,912,585 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.23%.

NCMI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, National CineMedia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.02%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.75% and 45.11%, respectively.

NCMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 44.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -24.40%. The price of NCMI fallen by 137.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.47%.