Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current trading price is -93.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.08 and $1.71. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 723.32 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 246.13 million observed over the last three months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has a current stock price of $0.10. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.113 after opening at $0.1075. The stock’s low for the day was $0.0952, and it eventually closed at $0.08.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.71 on 06/22/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.08 on 04/20/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 320.89M and boasts a workforce of 118 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2332, with a change in price of -0.10. Similarly, Mullen Automotive Inc. recorded 238,887,797 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.55%.

MULN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. over the past 50 days is 7.16%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 14.58% and 11.33%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MULN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -64.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -69.74%. The price of MULN leaped by -12.28% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.80%.