Medtronic plc: Analyzing MDT Stock Trends

Medtronic plc (MDT) current stock price is $85.73. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $88.13 after opening at $84.23. The stock’s lowest point was $83.60 before it closed at $83.49.

Medtronic plc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $114.31 on 04/22/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $75.76 on 12/16/22.

52-week price history of MDT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Medtronic plc’s current trading price is -25.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $75.76 and $114.31. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 12.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.95 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Medtronic plc (MDT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 111.08B and boasts a workforce of 95000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Medtronic plc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Medtronic plc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 80.63, with a change in price of +6.61. Similarly, Medtronic plc recorded 6,596,826 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.35%.

MDT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDT stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

MDT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Medtronic plc over the past 50 days is 80.18%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.84%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.07% and 85.95%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MDT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.31%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.47%. The price of MDT increased 7.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.22%.