MBI’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -15.56% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.11%. The price of MBI fallen by 29.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.93%.

The present stock price for MBIA Inc. (MBI) is $10.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.20 after an opening price of $10.62. The stock briefly fell to $10.485 before ending the session at $10.00.

MBIA Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.48 on 06/02/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.86 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of MBI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. MBIA Inc.’s current trading price is -25.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.86 and $14.48. The MBIA Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 1.04 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.49 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MBIA Inc. (MBI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 549.55M and boasts a workforce of 75 employees.

MBIA Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating MBIA Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.82, with a change in price of -1.15. Similarly, MBIA Inc. recorded 440,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.58%.

MBI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, MBIA Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 48.70%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.52%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.83% and 78.25%, respectively.