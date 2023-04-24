JPM Stock Update: JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) currently has a stock price of $140.54. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $141.11 after opening at $139.74. The lowest recorded price for the day was $138.78 before it closed at $140.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $144.34 on 02/07/23, and the lowest price during that time was $101.28, recorded on 10/12/22.

52-week price history of JPM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current trading price is -2.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $101.28 and $144.34. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 11.84 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 13.92 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 412.78B and boasts a workforce of 293723 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 135.52, with a change in price of +3.80. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. recorded 12,639,979 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.78%.

JPM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JPM stands at 1.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.07.

JPM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the last 50 days is presently at 83.28%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.05% and 96.50%, respectively.

JPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JPM has fallen by 10.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.30%.