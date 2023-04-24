Infosys Limited’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Infosys Limited (INFY) currently has a stock price of $14.76. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $14.96 after opening at $14.91. The lowest recorded price for the day was $14.84 before it closed at $14.87.

The market performance of Infosys Limited has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $20.79 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $14.76, recorded on 04/24/23.

52-week price history of INFY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Infosys Limited’s current trading price is -29.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $14.76 and $20.79. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.65 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Infosys Limited (INFY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.51B and boasts a workforce of 346845 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Infosys Limited

As of right now, 32 analysts are rating Infosys Limited as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.01, with a change in price of -4.87. Similarly, Infosys Limited recorded 8,994,462 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.83%.

INFY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INFY stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

INFY Stock Stochastic Average

Infosys Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.92%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.39%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.66% and 2.46%, respectively.

INFY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of INFY has leaped by -12.87%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.83%.