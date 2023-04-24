ImmunityBio Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 998.11M Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is $2.68. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.69 after opening at $2.31. The stock touched a low of $2.26 before closing at $2.29.

ImmunityBio Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $7.80 on 09/15/22, with the lowest value being $1.21 on 03/15/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of IBRX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. ImmunityBio Inc.’s current trading price is -65.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.21 and $7.80. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.51 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.0 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 998.11M and boasts a workforce of 725 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.59, with a change in price of -2.66. Similarly, ImmunityBio Inc. recorded 3,162,655 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.81%.

IBRX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ImmunityBio Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 50.34%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.26% and 90.17%, respectively.

IBRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -47.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -45.53%. The price of IBRX fallen by 64.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 38.86%.