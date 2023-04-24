Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current trading price is -6.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.93 and $4.79. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.98 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.2 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has a stock price of $4.49. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.49 after an opening price of $4.41. The day’s lowest price was $4.355, and it closed at $4.39.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.79 on 04/13/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.93 on 09/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.77B and boasts a workforce of 37609 employees.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.67, with a change in price of +1.13. Similarly, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited recorded 4,226,878 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HMY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HMY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited over the last 50 days is 84.99%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.77% and 60.82%, respectively.

HMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 32.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 72.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HMY has fallen by 12.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.47%.