Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Grab Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -27.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.19 and $4.03. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 17.31 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 15.16 million observed over the last three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) current stock price is $2.93. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.04 after opening at $3.04. The stock’s lowest point was $2.88 before it closed at $3.01.

Grab Holdings Limited’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.03 on 01/17/23, and the lowest price during that time was $2.19, recorded on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.56B and boasts a workforce of 8834 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Grab Holdings Limited

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Grab Holdings Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.23, with a change in price of -0.03. Similarly, Grab Holdings Limited recorded 15,509,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.01%.

How GRAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRAB stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

GRAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is at 25.93%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 44.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.03% and 56.44%, respectively.

GRAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.11%. The price of GRAB increased 5.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.34%.