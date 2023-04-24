GOSS’s Financial Health: Exploring Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) currently has a stock price of $1.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.25 after opening at $1.12. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.10 before it closed at $1.12.

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $15.19 on 08/25/22, with the lowest value being $0.91 on 04/18/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of GOSS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -92.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.91 and $15.19. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 106.40M and boasts a workforce of 178 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Gossamer Bio Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Gossamer Bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.2470, with a change in price of -7.72. Similarly, Gossamer Bio Inc. recorded 5,286,388 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.45%.

GOSS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOSS stands at 18.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 17.17.

GOSS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gossamer Bio Inc. over the past 50 days is 18.50%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 41.46% and 28.75%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GOSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -44.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -90.18%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOSS has fallen by 9.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.79%.