GETR’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.31% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -94.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GETR has fallen by 92.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 105.70%.

The current stock price for Getaround Inc. (GETR) is $0.52. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.59 after opening at $0.47. It dipped to a low of $0.45 before ultimately closing at $0.52.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Getaround Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $10.17 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value being $0.23 on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of GETR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Getaround Inc.’s current trading price is -94.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 125.79%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.23 and $10.17. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 13.9 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.88 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Getaround Inc. (GETR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.90M and boasts a workforce of 262 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Getaround Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Getaround Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3865, with a change in price of -9.50. Similarly, Getaround Inc. recorded 1,599,814 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.81%.

GETR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GETR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GETR Stock Stochastic Average

Getaround Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 63.02%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.36%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.10% and 63.18%, respectively.