General Motors Company (GM) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. General Motors Company’s current trading price is -23.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $30.33 and $43.63 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.36 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 15.18 million over the last three months.

General Motors Company (GM) stock is currently valued at $33.55. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $33.77 after opening at $33.53. The stock briefly dropped to $32.97 before ultimately closing at $33.54.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

General Motors Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $43.63 on 02/16/23 and the lowest value was $30.33 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

General Motors Company (GM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.78B and boasts a workforce of 167000 employees.

General Motors Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating General Motors Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.20, with a change in price of -6.91. Similarly, General Motors Company recorded 14,280,556 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GM stands at 1.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

GM Stock Stochastic Average

General Motors Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.58%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.71% and 39.64%, respectively.

GM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -0.24%. The price of GM decreased -1.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.73%.