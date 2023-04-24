Gamida Cell Ltd.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 134.90M Market Cap

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) currently has a stock price of $1.62. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.68 after opening at $1.66. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.50 before it closed at $1.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.66 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value being $0.56 on 03/27/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of GMDA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s current trading price is -55.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 188.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.56 and $3.66. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.77 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 134.90M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3685, with a change in price of +0.09. Similarly, Gamida Cell Ltd. recorded 2,592,756 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.96%.

GMDA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gamida Cell Ltd. over the past 50 days is 81.89%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.89%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.33% and 84.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GMDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 25.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GMDA has fallen by 24.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 44.20%.