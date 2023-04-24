Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 40.82: Will the Stock Break Through?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) currently has a stock price of $39.66. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $40.70 after opening at $39.79. The lowest recorded price for the day was $38.882 before it closed at $41.36.

The market performance of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $48.36 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $24.65, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of FCX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current trading price is -17.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.65 and $48.36. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 22.43 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 12.64 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.17B and boasts a workforce of 25600 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Freeport-McMoRan Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.82, with a change in price of +2.51. Similarly, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. recorded 12,575,973 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.76%.

FCX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FCX stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

FCX Stock Stochastic Average

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 51.96%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.89% and 75.08%, respectively.

FCX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FCX has fallen by 5.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.11%.