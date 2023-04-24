FRC’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -88.30% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -88.30%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -87.24%. The price of FRC increased 6.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.69%.

First Republic Bank (FRC) current stock price is $14.26. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.46 after opening at $13.90. The stock’s lowest point was $13.64 before it closed at $13.88.

First Republic Bank’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $171.09 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $11.52 on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of FRC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. First Republic Bank’s current trading price is -91.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.78%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $11.52 and $171.09. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 23.72 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 34.96 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

First Republic Bank (FRC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.58B and boasts a workforce of 7213 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for First Republic Bank

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating First Republic Bank as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 94.50, with a change in price of -109.95. Similarly, First Republic Bank recorded 22,630,557 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.52%.

FRC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRC stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

FRC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for First Republic Bank over the last 50 days is presently at 2.10%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.31%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.41% and 36.43%, respectively.