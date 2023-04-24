FFIE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.26: What It Means for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s Future

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) stock is currently valued at $0.22. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.232 after opening at $0.229. The stock briefly dropped to $0.20 before ultimately closing at $0.23.

The market performance of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.85 on 07/18/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.22 on 04/21/23.

52-week price history of FFIE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s current trading price is -97.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.77%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.22 and $7.85. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 58.29 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 62.0 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 172.84M and boasts a workforce of 586 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4747, with a change in price of -0.10. Similarly, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. recorded 54,411,867 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.19%.

Examining FFIE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FFIE stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

FFIE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.30%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.73%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.44% and 2.62%, respectively.

FFIE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -57.62%. The price of FFIE decreased -54.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.67%.