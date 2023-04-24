Energy Transfer LP: -6.91% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

At present, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has a stock price of $12.73. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.79 after an opening price of $12.71. The day’s lowest price was $12.65, and it closed at $12.77.

Energy Transfer LP experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.67 on 01/24/23 and the lowest value was $9.15 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of ET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Energy Transfer LP’s current trading price is -6.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.15 to $13.67. In the Energy sector, the Energy Transfer LP’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.12.77 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.21B and boasts a workforce of 12565 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.48, with a change in price of +0.62. Similarly, Energy Transfer LP recorded 12,861,320 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.06%.

Examining ET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ET stands at 1.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.79.

ET Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Energy Transfer LP’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 73.06%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 82.95% and 83.06% respectively.

ET Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.20%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ET has fallen by 8.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.