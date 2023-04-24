Editas Medicine Inc.: -59.04% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) currently stands at $8.18. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.25 after starting at $7.68. The stock’s lowest price was $7.655 before closing at $7.65.

Editas Medicine Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $19.97 on 08/08/22 and the lowest value was $6.33 on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of EDIT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Editas Medicine Inc.’s current trading price is -59.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.23%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.33 and $19.97. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.81 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 527.77M and boasts a workforce of 226 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Editas Medicine Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Editas Medicine Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.84, with a change in price of -1.85. Similarly, Editas Medicine Inc. recorded 1,892,672 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.44%.

Examining EDIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EDIT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EDIT Stock Stochastic Average

Editas Medicine Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 42.73%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.68% and 72.07%, respectively.

EDIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.78%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -29.05%. The price of EDIT fallen by 12.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.77%.