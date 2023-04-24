D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -95.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.07%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.49 and $13.23. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.1 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.84 million over the last 3 months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock is currently valued at $0.56. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.6237 after opening at $0.60. The stock briefly dropped to $0.535 before ultimately closing at $0.61.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.81M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1789, with a change in price of -1.95. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 1,502,251 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.69%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for D-Wave Quantum Inc. over the last 50 days is 9.75%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 18.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.46% and 27.28%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -61.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -88.89%. The price of QBTS increased 5.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.02%.