C’s Stock Market Adventure: 8.40% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.40%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.13%. The price of C increased 12.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.07%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) stock is currently valued at $49.03. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $49.22 after opening at $48.96. The stock briefly dropped to $48.3189 before ultimately closing at $49.40.

In terms of market performance, Citigroup Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $54.56 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $40.01 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of C Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Citigroup Inc.’s current trading price is -10.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$40.01 and $54.56. The Citigroup Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 14.38 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 19.87 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Citigroup Inc. (C) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.16B and boasts a workforce of 240000 employees.

Citigroup Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Citigroup Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.04, with a change in price of +0.74. Similarly, Citigroup Inc. recorded 19,314,664 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.53%.

C’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for C stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.49.

C Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Citigroup Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 67.24%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.05% and 94.30%, respectively.