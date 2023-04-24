Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current trading price is -87.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.59%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.82 and $7.31 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 23.5 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 47.15 million over the last three months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) stock is currently valued at $0.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.894 after opening at $0.872. The stock briefly dropped to $0.872 before ultimately closing at $0.89.

Credit Suisse Group AG ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $7.31 on 04/22/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.82 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.56B and boasts a workforce of 50480 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Credit Suisse Group AG as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.6218, with a change in price of -2.70. Similarly, Credit Suisse Group AG recorded 37,958,500 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CS stands at 3.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.48.

CS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Credit Suisse Group AG’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.82%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.40%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.98% and 52.72%, respectively.

CS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -70.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -79.90%. The price of CS decreased -2.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.17%.