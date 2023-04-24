Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current trading price is -61.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.13%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $31.55 and $153.44. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 13.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 19.48 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $59.04. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $61.45 after opening at $61.08. It dipped to a low of $58.705 before ultimately closing at $60.50.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock market performance of Coinbase Global Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $153.44 on 04/22/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $31.55, recorded on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.00B and boasts a workforce of 4510 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Coinbase Global Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Coinbase Global Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.67, with a change in price of +14.76. Similarly, Coinbase Global Inc. recorded 17,351,600 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.33%.

How COIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COIN stands at 0.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

COIN Stock Stochastic Average

Coinbase Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 23.89%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.92% and 23.15%, respectively.

COIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 66.83% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COIN has leaped by -23.46%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.55%.