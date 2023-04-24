Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (CTXR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 93.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 39.09%. The price of CTXR fallen by 54.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.71%.

The stock price for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) currently stands at $1.53. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.55 after starting at $1.38. The stock’s lowest price was $1.37 before closing at $1.38.

In terms of market performance, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.71 on 04/17/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.77 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of CTXR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -10.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.77 and $1.71. The Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.85 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 201.81M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1774, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 846,071 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.57%.

CTXR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTXR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CTXR Stock Stochastic Average

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 76.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.96% and 71.63%, respectively.