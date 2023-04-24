Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current trading price is 3.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 185.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.28 and $3.53. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.23 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is $3.65. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.65 after opening at $3.38. It dipped to a low of $3.30 before ultimately closing at $3.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.53 on 04/21/23, with the lowest value being $1.28 on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 77.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 191.52M and boasts a workforce of 24300 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.03, with a change in price of +2.18. Similarly, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. recorded 194,867 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +148.30%.

How TAST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAST stands at 3.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.19.

TAST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 100.00%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 100.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 93.84% and 83.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 168.38% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 126.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TAST has fallen by 60.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.82%.