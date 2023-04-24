Can Definitive Healthcare Corp. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) stock is currently valued at $11.86. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.995 after opening at $11.11. The stock briefly dropped to $11.07 before ultimately closing at $11.04.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.11 on 08/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $9.42 on 03/29/23.

52-week price history of DH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s current trading price is -60.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $9.42 to $30.11. In the Healthcare sector, the Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.85 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.73B and boasts a workforce of 946 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.62, with a change in price of +0.76. Similarly, Definitive Healthcare Corp. recorded 792,418 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.85%.

Examining DH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DH stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.27.

DH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 53.04%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.76%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 87.91% and 83.78% respectively.

DH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -17.81%. The price of DH increased 8.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.61%.