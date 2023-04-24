Bruush Oral Care Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 2.30M Market Cap

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is currently priced at $0.32. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.3601 after opening at $0.2948. The day’s lowest price was $0.2404 before the stock closed at $0.28.

52-week price history of BRSH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current trading price is -91.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 192.12%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.11 and $3.88. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.72 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.32 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.30M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4297, with a change in price of -0.46. Similarly, Bruush Oral Care Inc. recorded 326,014 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.92%.

BRSH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 56.92%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.94%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.06% and 83.56%, respectively.

BRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -31.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -70.41%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BRSH has fallen by 19.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.04%.