Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Inc. (APRN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -33.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -78.85%. The price of APRN leaped by -28.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.67%.

Currently, the stock price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is $0.55. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.6101 after opening at $0.59. The stock touched a low of $0.5851 before closing at $0.61.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.22 on 09/09/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.57 on 04/14/23.

52-week price history of APRN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -93.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.88%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.57 and $8.22. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.67 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.16 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.91M and boasts a workforce of 1549 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Blue Apron Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8512, with a change in price of -0.39. Similarly, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. recorded 5,756,142 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.92%.

APRN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APRN stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APRN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 4.65%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.01%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.93% and 13.64%, respectively.